Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tony Award-winning ‘Hamilton’ ending Chicago run in January

May 16, 2019 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The musical “Hamilton” will end its more than three-year run in Chicago in January.

Producers made the announcement Thursday, saying the production playing at downtown Chicago’s CIBC Theatre would close Jan. 5, 2020. Productions of the Tony Award-winning musical detailing the life of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton currently are playing in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and London, along with a U.S. touring company.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a news release that more people have seen “Hamilton” in Chicago than in any other city. He added “you can bet that ‘we’ll be back.'” Producers say “Hamilton” will have played 1,341 performances during its 171-week run in Chicago, performing for more than 2.6 million people.

“Hamilton” opened in Chicago on Sept. 27, 2016.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.