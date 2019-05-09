Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

May 9, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 8, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Eric Church; $2,791,730; $96.01.

2. Elton John; $2,285,582; $135.88.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3. Justin Timberlake; $2,146,500; $132.55.

4. Metallica; $2,102,293; $117.72.

5. Fleetwood Mac; $2,037,620; $147.09.

6. Michael Bublé; $1,517,024; $124.47.

7. Cher; $1,345,126; $114.96.

8. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,328,636; $115.66.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

9. Bad Bunny; $1,275,100; $95.23.

10. KISS; $1,243,595; $105.96.

11. Arctic Monkeys; $1,233,530; $60.77.

12. Sebastian Maniscalco; $1,194,925; $103.80.

13. Post Malone; $1,190,646; $77.10.

14. Travis Scott; $1,164,791; $82.48.

15. Mumford & Sons; $1,081,829; $75.48.

16. Blake Shelton; $1,044,392; $89.58.

17. Marc Anthony; $1,040,213; $108.98.

18. Shawn Mendes; $995,521; $69.67.

19. Florence + The Machine; $955,385; $67.83.

20. Kenny Chesney; $953,200; $81.71.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.