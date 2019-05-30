Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

May 30, 2019 11:53 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 29, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,084,542; $87.67.

2. Metallica; $2,921,057; $104.63.

3. Maroon 5; $2,910,577; $120.08.

4. Eric Church; $2,873,933; $93.98.

5. Elton John; $2,612,965; $141.77.

6. Pink; $2,222,506; $140.69.

7. Fleetwood Mac; $2,059,539; $146.42.

8. Justin Timberlake; $2,055,012; $135.49.

9. Cher; $1,685,401; $123.77.

10. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,543,421; $114.09.

11. Ariana Grande; $1,515,063; $113.18.

12. Michael Bublé; $1,510,617; $124.48.

13. Post Malone; $1,417,928; $83.06.

14. KISS; $1,382,687; $113.07.

15. John Mayer; $1,349,589; $119.90.

16. Bad Bunny; $1,303,591; $95.32.

17. André Rieu; $1,284,655; $81.84.

18. Arctic Monkeys; $1,233,530; $60.77.

19. Travis Scott; $1,079,517; $78.86.

20. Mumford & Sons; $1,040,827; $71.61

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

