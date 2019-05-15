Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
TV’s Sandra Lee selling home she shares with NY Gov. Cuomo

May 15, 2019 1:52 pm
 
NEW CASTLE, N.Y. (AP) — Food Network star Sandra Lee says she is selling the home in the New York city suburbs that she shares with her longtime partner, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lee tells The New York Times that the 1950s Colonial in the northern Westchester County enclave of New Castle will be listed for $2.3 million.

Lee says she and Cuomo are empty nesters now that his three daughters are adults.

Lee owns the house; Cuomo says he shares living and tax expenses.

After the Page Six column reported breakup rumors on Tuesday, Lee told the New York Post on Facebook to “knock it off” and said they’re “very much together.”

She tells the Times they’ll divide their time among her New York City apartment, the governor’s mansion and the Hamptons.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

