UK tabloid talk show canceled after death of guest

LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster ITV has canceled a long-running and popular daytime reality show after the death of a guest who failed a lie-detector test during a recording.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said Wednesday that “The Jeremy Kyle Show” was being scrapped “given the gravity of recent events.”

The tabloid-style talk show, which had run for 14 years, was pulled after 63-year-old Steve Dymond was found dead on May 9.

On an episode filmed earlier this month, Dymond took a lie-detector test to convince his fiancee that he had not been unfaithful, but was told he had failed. The episode has not been aired.

His death has reignited debate in Britain about the stress put on people appearing on television and online shows, and program-makers’ duty to protect their guests.

