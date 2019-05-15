Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

UK tabloid talk show canceled after death of guest

May 15, 2019 5:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster ITV has canceled a long-running and popular daytime reality show after the death of a guest who failed a lie-detector test during a recording.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said Wednesday that “The Jeremy Kyle Show” was being scrapped “given the gravity of recent events.”

The tabloid-style talk show, which had run for 14 years, was pulled after 63-year-old Steve Dymond was found dead on May 9.

On an episode filmed earlier this month, Dymond took a lie-detector test to convince his fiancee that he had not been unfaithful, but was told he had failed. The episode has not been aired.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

His death has reignited debate in Britain about the stress put on people appearing on television and online shows, and program-makers’ duty to protect their guests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.