Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

May 2, 2019 5:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

1. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post (Scribner)

4. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. “The Mister” by E.L. James (Vintage)

6. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “Wolfhunter River” by Rachel Caine (Thomas & Mercer)

8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10. “The Trouble with Vampires” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

11. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

12. “The Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)

13. “Junk Mail” by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan Books)

14. “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney (Candlewick Press)

15. “The Mueller Report” by Robert S. Mueller III (Skyhorse)

16. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

17. “Cribsheet” by Emily Oster (Penguin)

18. “Pulling Profits Out of a Hat” by Brad Sugars and Monte Wyatt (Cranberry Press)

19. “Without Remorse” by Tom Clancy (Berkley)

20. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

21. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

22. “Jesus Calling” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

23. “War of the Spark: Ravnica” by Greg Weisman (Del Rey)

24. “A Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

25. “The Summer Retreat” by Sheila Roberts (Harlequin MIRA)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.