The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
With help from a big THE, Marc Jacobs launches eclectic line

May 30, 2019 3:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Jacobs has launched a new eclectic concept in apparel and accessories at more affordable prices than his namesake collections.

The name: THE Marc Jacobs, a catch-all of sorts for brand collaborations, celebrity collaborations, archive pieces reimagined and whatever else the designer may think up.

Jacobs said in a statement Thursday the idea is to offer separates, bags, shoes, jewelry and other accessories that people can put together themselves as a reflection of their own style. His first foray is launching this month online and in Marc Jacobs stores.

Among the collaborations will be T-shirts, bags and other items emblazoned with the logo of New York magazine, and shoes, totes and sweatshirts featuring Peanuts characters. Jacobs also offers reimagined Schott leather motorcycle jackets, in pink, and Stutterheim raincoats.

