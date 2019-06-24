Listen Live Sports

A list of winners at the 2019 BET Awards

June 24, 2019 12:30 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the 2019 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Video of the year: Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

— Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Best male hip-hop artist: Nipsey Hussle

— Best new artist: Lil Baby

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

— Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

— Viewers’ choice award: Ella Mai, “Trip”

— Lifetime achievement award: Mary J. Blige

— Humanitarian award: Nipsey Hussle

— Ultimate icon award: Tyler Perry

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

— Best actress: Regina King

— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

— Best movie: “Blackkklansman”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

— Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

— BET HER award: H.E.R., “Hard Place”

— Video director of the year: Karena Evans

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Best new international act: Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

