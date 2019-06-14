Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Almodovar to receive Venice Film Festival career achievement

June 14, 2019 9:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — The Spanish Oscar-winning writer and director Pedro Almodóvar will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement by the Venice Film Festival.

The decision from the board of the Biennale di Venezia, follows a proposal by the festival’s director, Alberto Barbera.

Almodovar, whose film credits include 1999’s All About My Mother and 2002’s Talk to Her , said Friday he has good memories of Venice, where he made his international debut in 1983: “This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with.”

Barbera praised Almodóvar as “the greatest and most influential Spanish director since Buñuel” and “a filmmaker who has offered us the most multifaceted, controversial, and provocative portraits of post-Franco Spain.”

Advertisement

The 76th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.