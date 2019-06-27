Listen Live Sports

Arkansas officer charged with battery for injuring suspect

June 27, 2019 12:55 pm
 
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say an Arkansas police officer who was suspended for injuring a suspect during an arrest last summer has been charged with battery.

Police say in a statement North Little Rock Officer Jon Crowder was arrested Thursday after a review by the Pulaski County prosecutor’s office determined his actions during the arrest were criminal.

Crowder responded to a call on Aug. 27, injuring a suspect during an arrest. A supervisory panel reviewed his actions, although it is not clear how long after the arrest the review occurred.

Crowder was suspended for 30 days on Oct. 25 for departmental policy violations.

On May 20, Chief Mike Davis was notified prosecutors were seeking charges, and Crowder was removed from patrol and put on “modified duty.”

It’s unclear if Crowder has an attorney.

