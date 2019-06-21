Listen Live Sports

Barry Manilow gifts North Carolina high school $100,000

June 21, 2019 9:37 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Barry Manilow gifted $100,000 worth of new band gear to a North Carolina high school in an area still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

News outlets report the band at East Duplin High School couldn’t afford new instruments and uniforms, so they entered a national contest by the Manilow Music Project for help.

In a video of the announcement at a Las Vegas show Wednesday, Manilow takes a pause from dancing and singing to crown East Duplin as the winner.

Manilow said he had been “bombarded” with video entries from high schools across the country saying why they think they deserved the funds before giving East Duplin the $100,000 for new instruments and uniforms.

The school’s band director says words can’t describe his gratitude.

