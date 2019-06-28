Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Carmen Electra, others sue clubs for using images in ads

June 28, 2019 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Twelve professional models including Carmen Electra and Lucy Pinder are suing five Las Vegas strip clubs, alleging their photos have been used for advertising without permission or payment.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports separate federal civil lawsuits filed this month accuse each club of violating the federal Lanham Act by falsely and misleadingly using the models’ images for advertising, and Nevada’s right of publicity law.

Electra sued under her real name, Tara Leigh Patrick. She and Pinder allege “pirated” photos of them were used without their consent on social media and promotional flyers.

The Review-Journal says defendants declined or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

The lawsuits say the models had no affiliation with the clubs, but the use of their photos implied they endorsed them or worked there.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.