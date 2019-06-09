Listen Live Sports

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

June 9, 2019 5:17 pm
 
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor called “intimate, moving and emotional.”

Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He said they were married Saturday “in front of God, our families and those we love.”

The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January.

Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation.” Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children’s book “Maverick and Me” in 2017 and the positive self-image book “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back” in 2010.

This is Pratt’s second marriage. He was divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

