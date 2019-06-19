Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Comedian, son, bring gibberish-filled chat to Denny’s ad

June 19, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The father-son duo whose video of a gibberish-filled conversation went viral is now featured in a TV commercial.

Denny’s posted the nearly two-minute ad on Twitter on Sunday for Father’s Day. Comedian DJ Pryor and his 19-month-old son Kingston are seen sitting in a booth in front of plates of breakfast food.

The two have an animated chat, with Pryor asking his son how his life is going, and the son responding in gibberish. As in the video that went viral, Pryor gives answers based on what he thinks the toddler is saying. The pair eats a strip of bacon and shares a hug.

A video of Pryor conducting a similar conversation with Kingston went viral earlier this month. The video surpassed a million views in two days.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.