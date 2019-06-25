Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has heart operation

June 25, 2019 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone a heart operation at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

His representative, the public relations agency of Shuman Associates in New York, said Tuesday that doctors called the operation a success and said his heart is performing at 100%.

Tilson Thomas is recovering at the clinic and will spend the summer in San Francisco.

The 74-year-old expects to return to the podium on Sept. 4 for the start of his 25th and final season as music director of the San Francisco Symphony.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.