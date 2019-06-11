Listen Live Sports

Czech film fest to honor US actresses Moore, Clarkson

June 11, 2019 8:22 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — The international film international at the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary will honor U.S. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore for her outstanding contribution to world cinema.

Moore, who won the 2015 Oscar for best actress for her performance in “Still Alice,” will present “After the Wedding,” a movie directed by her husband, Bart Freundlich, to kick off the festival.

Organizers say they will also honor another U.S. actress, Patricia Clarkson.

They said Tuesday that Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck, who received an award in Karlovy Vary in 2017, returns to present his movie “Light of My Life.”

The 54th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opens June 28 and runs through July 6. The festival’s grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.

