Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Elba says race talk around Bond casting disappointing

June 27, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Even though Idris Elba isn’t trying to become the next James Bond, he’s disheartened that some people don’t think he should be considered for the spy role because he’s black.

The British actor says in the August issue of Vanity Fair that it’s frustrating that there are people who say “‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin.”

Some have speculated that the “Luther” star would make the perfect Bond. Elba says although Bond is a coveted, beloved character that he would be fascinated to play, he doesn’t need to put himself in the position of questioning whether a stint as Bond did or didn’t work “because of the color of my skin.”

Elba stars in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” due in theaters in August.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.