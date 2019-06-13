Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Emails show author Sparks objecting to pro-gay ‘agenda’

June 13, 2019 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Emails filed in an ongoing lawsuit show novelist Nicholas Sparks chastised a former headmaster at the private Christian school in North Carolina he runs for promoting a pro-gay “agenda.” Sparks denies he discriminates.

The emails, published Thursday by the Daily Beast and filed as exhibits in federal lawsuit in North Carolina, show Sparks complaining in 2013 about “an agenda that strives to make homosexuality open and accepted.” The emails are part a case between Sparks and former headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin, who alleges that Sparks defamed him. Benjamin headed the college-prep K-12 school for a few months before being forced out.

In a statement issued through his publicist, Sparks says the Daily Beast story repeats “false accusations” and noted that charges of discrimination originally in the lawsuit have been dropped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.