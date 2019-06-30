Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Family says goodbye to wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”

June 30, 2019 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — About 500 people watched from the shore and the waters off a beach as family and friends held a memorial service to say goodbye to reality-TV star Beth Chapman, who rose to fame as the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

The service was held Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki, the newspaper says.

Chapman, 51, died Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer.

The Star-Advertiser says that after a short prayer circle on a grassy stretch at Fort DeRussy Beach Park, a flotilla of outrigger canoes, stand-up paddle boarders, surfers and several large boats, including a catamaran, headed out in tribute. They were later joined by her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman and other family members.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.