Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Family to paddle out into ocean for Beth Chapman memorial

June 28, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii memorial service for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman will feature a prayer followed by family and friends paddling out into the ocean.

Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.

Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”

WGN America is in production on “Dog’s Most Wanted.” A trailer for the show was released earlier this month.

Advertisement

Family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword says those attending Saturday’s service in Waikiki are asked to bring “ocean-friendly loose flowers,” but no lei because the string isn’t good for marine life.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

A memorial service is being planned in Colorado, where Beth Chapman was born.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.