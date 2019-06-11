Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Film academy sets 2021, 2022 Oscars date for late February

June 11, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars will be headed back to late February after next year’s show.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that the 93rd and 94th ceremonies will be held on Feb. 28, 2021 and Feb. 27, 2022 respectively.

The 2020 show was moved up significantly on the calendar to Feb. 9, drastically truncating the awards season calendar.

But the organization that puts on the show says that the following two shows will remain on the last Sunday of February to account for events like the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays.

Advertisement

The Oscars have in recent years faced declining viewership, but this year saw an uptick with a hostless show. They will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.