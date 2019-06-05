Listen Live Sports

Former Baltimore cop pleads guilty to conspiracy

June 5, 2019
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A retired Baltimore police sergeant accused of planting a BB gun at the scene of an arrest and telling another officer to lie about the incident to federal investigators has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Fifty-one-year-old Keith Allen Gladstone of New Park, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to deprive a man arrested in the incident of his civil rights.

Gladstone faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in September.

Federal prosecutors accused Gladstone of dropping the BB gun near a pickup truck where an injured man lay after being deliberately hit with a police vehicle driven by Sgt. Wayne Jenkins in 2014.

Jenkins, the former leader of the police department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force Unit, is serving 25 years in prison for crimes including racketeering and robbery.

