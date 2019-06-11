Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fox News hosts join John Rich on country song about politics

June 11, 2019 11:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld can now add songwriter to his resume after a song he co-wrote with John Rich, which features his fellow co-hosts on the political talk show “The Five,” has debuted on the Billboard charts.

The ironically named song, “Shut Up About Politics,” stands at No. 17 on the Hot country songs chart and No. 1 on the country digital song sales chart this week. That’s enough to land the track, which mentions the Green New Deal, dirty tricks and Rich’s whiskey, on the all-genre Hot 100 chart at No. 91.

“The Five” features rotating Fox News personalities including Donna Brazile, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Juan Williams. Proceeds from the song go to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.