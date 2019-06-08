Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Gothic music, culture fans gather at German festival

June 8, 2019 8:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Thousands of Goth music and culture fans have gathered in the eastern German city of Leipzig for the annual Wave Gothic Festival, this year featuring some 220 artists.

The festival has been held over the Whitsun holiday weekend since 1992 and typically attracts about 20,000 people to venues across the city.

Fans wearing elaborate costumes took part Friday in the so-called “Victorian Picnic” to mark the opening of the event.

The festival runs through Monday.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.