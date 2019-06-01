Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

June 1, 2019 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; Javad Zarif, Iranian foreign minister.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Beto O’Rourke, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 2020 presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mulvaney; Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.