Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

June 8, 2019 12:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

