Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Immersive Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit opens July 1

June 10, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — A new interactive exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to open next month.

Cleveland.com reports that the “Interactive Garage” exhibit opening July 1 will enable visitors to play instruments on their own, or with friends or strangers at the museum.

Visitors can get help with instruments from trained professionals on site.

Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris said earlier this year that the museum has been working to create a more immersive, hands-on experience for visitors.

Advertisement

The exhibit opens July 1 and will take up the entire second floor of the museum.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

It will include keyboards, mixing boards, guitars, drums, studio space and a lounge for playing acoustic instruments.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.