Kate Spade New York fulfills $1 million mental health pledge

June 5, 2019 9:00 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Kate Spade took her own life, the foundation that bears her name has announced the completion of a $1 million pledge to support mental health services.

The Kate Spade New York Foundation said in a statement Wednesday it is donating $200,000 to The Jed Foundation, which partners with schools to strengthen mental health programs. The fashion brand will match public donations to JED from Wednesday through June 12, up to $100,000, at jedfoundation.org/katespade.

The donations follow money already given to other organizations, including the Crisis Text Line.

Anna Bakst, brand president and CEO of Kate Spade New York, said the company hopes to encourage more conversation, education and research around mental health.

Spade killed herself June 5, 2018, at 55, after years of battling depression and anxiety.

