Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kim Kardashian West faces backlash over Kimono shapewear

June 26, 2019 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has received backlash on social media from people who object to what they say is appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

The reality star, makeup mogul and budding lawyer announced the line, Kimono Solutionwear, on Tuesday. The line will come in a range of sizes and colors she showed off on Instagram.

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

There was no word on when the line would go on sale. West said it’s “coming soon.” An email request for comment to West’s spokeswoman was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Advertisement

The kimono has evolved to a style of formal dress worn for special occasions, including weddings, funerals and tea ceremonies.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.