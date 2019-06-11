Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lester Holt, colleagues to moderate first Democratic debate

June 11, 2019 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Lester Holt and four of his NBC News colleagues will share moderating duties for the first debate of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.

The debate, shown on NBC News networks, will unfold over two nights in Miami on June 26 and June 27. For each night, Holt will anchor the first hour, where he’ll be joined by Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show and Jose Diaz-Balart of Telemundo. The second hour will feature MSNBC opinion host Rachel Maddow and “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd.

The Democratic National Committee is expected to announce later this week which candidates meet the threshold for participation, and which night the candidates will appear on.

The events will be held in Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.