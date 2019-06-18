Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mariska Hargitay: Haven’t been in touch with Linda Fairstein

June 18, 2019 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay says she hasn’t been in touch with friend Linda Fairstein since the former “Central Park Five” prosecutor was dropped by her publisher, though the actress acknowledged Fairstein resigned from the board of a charity she founded.

Fairstein was on the board of the Joyful Heart Foundation, which assists survivors of abuse.

In an op-ed last week in The Wall Street Journal, Fairstein condemned how she is portrayed in the Netflix series “When They See Us,” about the wrongful convictions of five black and Latino teens in the rape of a white jogger. Fairstein oversaw the case and went on to become a best-selling author.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Hargitay said she’s “known (Linda) for a long time” and was introduced to her by “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.