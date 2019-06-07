Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Met Opera ‘Damnation’ revival becomes concert performances

June 7, 2019 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera said Friday it is scrapping its previously announced revival of Berlioz’s “La Damnation de Faust” next season and replacing it with concert performances.

Robert Lepage’s production debuted at the Met in 2008, based on a staging seen at the Saito Kinen Festival in Japan and the Paris Opera.

The Met announced in February the staging would return for seven performances from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15 in 2020.

The company made the unusual decision to make a switch after a show had been announced.

Advertisement

“The decision to present Faust in its more usual concert version is driven by the unanticipated technical demands of reviving the Met’s staged production, impossible to accommodate within the company’s crowded production schedule,” the Met said in a statement.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

The cast remains the same, including mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca, bass Ildar Abdrazakov, and tenors Bryan Hymel and Michael Spyres sharing the title role. Edward Gardner conducts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.