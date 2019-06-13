Listen Live Sports

Mexico says it may have recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice

June 13, 2019 4:22 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Sound Library says it has discovered what could be the first known audio recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice.

Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto says it is possible researchers have found Kahlo’s voice and that it is likely the only such recording that exists.

The audio clip from 1955 consists of a woman describing Kahlo’s former husband and painting partner Diego Rivera. The clip came from the pilot of the 1950’s Mexican radio program “The Bachelor.”

National Sound Library Director Pável Granados said Wednesday Kahlo’s voice has been the most sought after piece within the library’s archive that contains 600,000 files. Granados said researchers will try to confirm that the voice belongs to Kahlo by going through 1,300 more tapes from “The Bachelor.”

