Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

More decorative art found at Cole house under paint layers

June 11, 2019 3:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — More decorative painting has been discovered on a wall of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in the Hudson Valley.

The famed Hudson River School artist painted patterned borders just below of the ceilings in some rooms of his 19th century home in Catskill, New York. Those decorative patterns were lost beneath layers of paint for more than a century, until some of them were rediscovered in recent years.

Administrators at the Cole historic site announced Monday the discovery of fourth decorative border on the walls of a first-floor room. About two feet of the painting has been revealed so far. It’s a red and black Pompeii-influenced design on a light red wall.

Cole is known for painting lush mountain landscapes that inspired the Hudson River School art movement.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.