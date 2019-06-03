Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Noted jazz drummer Lawrence Leathers found dead in the Bronx

June 3, 2019 8:14 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Noted jazz drummer Lawrence Leathers has been found dead outside a Bronx apartment.

Police say the 37-year-old Leathers was found Sunday in a stairwell outside the apartment he shared with 41-year-old Lisa Harris.

Police say Leathers was involved in a physical dispute with Harris and a man. They say Harris punched him and the man, 28-year-old Sterling Aguilar, of Brooklyn, placed him in a chokehold.

Leathers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Harris and Aguilar were arrested Monday on assault charges. It wasn’t clear if they had lawyers.

Leathers, a native of Lansing, Michigan, worked on two Grammy Award-winning albums by Cecile McLorin Salvant, who posted a link of Leathers playing on Instagram .

Drummer E.J. Strickland remembered Leathers on Instagram as “one of the most musical, swingingest, honest drummers out there.”

