Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Plans move forward on $4.9M work at Great Lakes Museum

June 30, 2019 9:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Plans are moving forward on $4.9 million in improvements at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Detroit’s Belle Isle.

The Detroit Historical Society is holding a groundbreaking Monday on the first $1.5 million part of the four-phase outdoor enhancement project.

The first phase is to be completed by November. Outdoor maritime artifact displays will be upgraded and the anchor from the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in 1975 and was immortalized by Gordon Lightfoot’s song, will be highlighted in a Lost Mariners Memorial.

Other phases are expected to be completed by 2021, including a riverfront trail and a landscape that would approximate the natural setting of Belle Isle before it became a park. The Historical Society has raised $1.9 million and seeks support for the rest of the project.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.