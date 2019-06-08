Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police: Maryland rapper found dead after shooting, car crash

June 8, 2019 2:15 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man who beat hundreds of other rappers to win a national competition in 2016 is dead, and police say he was shot.

Annapolis police said Saturday that 32-year-old Edward Montre Seay of Chester was shot while driving through the city on Friday night. His car crashed, and Seay died of his injuries.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Miguez said Seay was a rapper who performed under the name Tre Da Kid. Miguez did not respond when asked whether his death had any connection to his performing career.

The Capital Gazette of Annapolis reported in 2016 that Seay won a contest seeking the country’s best freestyle lyricist. His prize was $10,000 and the opportunity to tour with a hip hop label’s recording artists.

