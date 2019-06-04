Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Portugal says valuable art works aren’t lost, just missing

June 4, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s head of culture is denying a report that dozens of state-owned works of art have gone missing from public institutions.

Weekly newspaper Expresso reported that the culture ministry has lost 170 works, including paintings by celebrated Portuguese artists Julio Pomar, Helena Almeida and Vieira da Silva.

Culture Minister Graca Fonseca said Tuesday the government just didn’t know where the artwork is. She said works are often loaned out and that some of their locations “need to be more accurately recorded.”

She added that an updated inventory of works of art is currently being compiled and that missing works are being tracked down.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.