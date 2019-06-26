Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prince William says he’d be ‘absolutely fine” with gay child

June 26, 2019 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William says it would be “absolutely fine” if one of his children came out as gay though he’d worry about how the public would respond.

William made the comment on Wednesday while visiting a London nonprofit group that works with young LGBT people who are homeless or living in hostile environments.

A participant in a group discussion at the Albert Kennedy Trust asked him, “If your child one day in the future said, ‘Oh I’m gay, oh I’m lesbian’ whatever, how would you react?”

William replied that would be “obviously absolutely fine by me.”

Advertisement

The father of three said: “It worries me not because of them being gay. It worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it, and then the pressure is then on them.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.