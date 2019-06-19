Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Royal police escort bike collides with elderly woman

June 19, 2019 5:07 am
 
LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities are investigating a collision between a police motorcycle escorting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and an elderly woman in southwest London.

The accident occurred around 12.50 p.m. on Monday when the royal couple were on their way to Windsor for the St George’s Chapel service commemorating the Order of the Garter. Police say the woman, who is in her 80s, is in critical condition in a hospital.

Kensington Palace says the duke and duchess were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the incident and sent their “very best wishes,” to the woman.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who say their investigation “is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our inquiries as a witness.”

