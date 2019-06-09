Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Select list of winners at the 2019 Tony Awards

June 9, 2019 11:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Best Musical: “Hadestown”

Best Play: “The Ferryman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”

Best Revival of a Play: “The Boys in the Band”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “Hadestown”

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.