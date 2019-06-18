Listen Live Sports

Shark attack survivor gets message from Robert Downey Jr.

June 18, 2019 4:32 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager who lost a leg in a shark attack this month got a personal message from the actor who plays “Iron Man” in Marvel’s superhero movies.

Robert Downey Jr. uploaded a video addressed to 17-year-old Paige Winter on his Instagram on Tuesday, calling her heroic and resilient. He asked the teenager to be an ambassador for his climate change coalition, which aims to use advanced technologies to clean up the environment. After the June 2 attack, Winter had spoken out in support of ocean and shark conservancy.

Winter was surprised with the message during an interview that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” At a news conference last week, her father said she was a big fan of Downey and asked him to follow her on Instagram.

