Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Spike Lee to present Denzel Washington with AFI Award

June 4, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will honor Denzel Washington’s career by presenting his friend and collaborator with the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.

AFI said Tuesday that Lee will present the actor and director with the honor at a gala Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Lee has directed Washington in four films, including “Malcolm X” and “Inside Man.” He also worked with Washington’s son, John David, on the 2019 Oscar best-picture nominee “BlacKkKlansman.”

It’s a role reversal for Washington, who has helped present Lee with an honorary Oscar in 2015 and an NAACP Hall of Fame Award in 2003.

Advertisement

Mahershala Ali will join a star-studded list of presenters including Morgan Freeman, Chadwick Boseman and Julia Roberts.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The tribute will air on TNT on June 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

The 64-year-old Washington joins the ranks of Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Alfred Hitchcock. Last year’s AFI honoree was George Clooney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.