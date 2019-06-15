Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Taylor Swift makes surprise performance at gay bar Stonewall

June 15, 2019 12:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift made a surprise performance at an iconic gay bar a day after releasing a song supporting the LGBTQ community.

Swift celebrated Pride Month by appearing at New York City’s Stonewall Inn on Friday night. She released her new tune Thursday called “You Need to Calm Down,” where she calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community.

The song is the second single from Swift’s seventh album “Lover,” which will be released Aug. 23.

Swift sang her hit song “Shake It Off” at the New York City bar with “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who hosted the event.

Ferguson is working on a documentary about Stonewall Inn, where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969 and helped spark the gay rights movement. The bar is marking 50 years since the riots.

