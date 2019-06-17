Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Thais arrest Italian convicted in George Clooney fraud case

June 17, 2019 3:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police said they have arrested an Italian man wanted in his home country after he fled a jail sentence handed down for fraudulently using the name of actor George Clooney to lure people into investing in a bogus clothing company.

Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division said in a statement that Francesco Galdeli, 58, was arrested Saturday near the city of Pattaya on suspicion of staying in the country illegally. Also arrested was Vanja Goffi, 45, on suspicion of overstaying her visa.

Interpol notice had been issued for Galdeli and he was arrested at an address provided by Italian authorities, Thai authorities said in their statement Sunday.

It was not immediately clear if the two had a lawyer.

Advertisement

Galdeli was sentenced by a Milan court in 2010 to more than eight years in jail after he was found guilty of impersonating Clooney to trick investors, police said.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Galdeli had lived in Thailand for around seven years, police said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.