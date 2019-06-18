Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Newton tells jury he fired shot as burglars fled

June 18, 2019 8:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a 22-year-old Nevada prison inmate accused of burglarizing the home of Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton and his family in June 2018 (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton told a jury he fired a gunshot to scare away two burglars that he and his wife and daughter encountered fleeing their home a year ago.

The 77-year-old “Danke Shoen” singer testified Tuesday that he shot once into the air with a five-shot revolver he carries with him.

Advertisement

Newton remembered his wife, Kathleen Newton, yelling for him to shoot as one of the fleeing men stopped to pick up a duffel bag he dropped while hitting a family dog with a tire iron.

He said the men disappeared through a hedge toward a wall on his large property in Las Vegas.

The testimony came during trial for 22-year-old Weslie Martin, who prosecutors say was one of the burglars.

____

12:05 p.m.

A jury in Las Vegas is due to hear longtime entertainer Wayne Newton and his wife describe encountering two burglars at their home a year ago, including one who attacked their dogs with a crowbar before escaping over a wall.

Prosecutor Jory Scarborough told jurors Tuesday that 22-year-old Weslie Hosea Martin was one of those burglars, and later sold Newton valuables to a coin and jewelry store.

Scarborough says Martin also was responsible for a break-in two weeks earlier at the Newton home, and at a neighboring property.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Martin’s public defender, Will Ewing, told jurors that only a vague video security image ties Martin to the second break-in, which the Newtons interrupted when they returned home.

Martin is facing 11 felonies and sentencing as a habitual criminal if he’s convicted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.