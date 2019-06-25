Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

June 25, 2019 1:11 pm
 
Apple Book charts for week ending June 23, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

Apple Books US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert – 9780698408326 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It’s Not You It’s Him by Sophie Ranald – 9781786819291 – (Bookouture)

5. The Wolf and the Sheep by Penelope Sky – 9781386243120 – (Penelope Sky)

6. Unsolved by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316419840 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. There Goes My Heart (Maine Sullivans 2) by Bella Andre – 9781945253973 – (Oak Press, LLC)

8. Tom Clancy Enemy Contact by Mike Maden – 9780525541714 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Till There Was You (Butler, Vermont Series, Book 4) by Marie Force – 9781950654321 – (HTJB, Inc.)

10. Running Blind by Lee Child – 9781440634789 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

