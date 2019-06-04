Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

June 4, 2019 4:37 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 2, 2019:

1. Captain Marvel

2. The Upside

3. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

4. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

5. Cold Pursuit

6. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

7. Aquaman (2018)

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

10. The Mule (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. Starfish

4. Never Look Away

5. The Standoff At Sparrow Creek

6. Stan & Ollie

7. Mid90s

8. Avengement

9. Dragged Across Concrete

10. The Panama Papers

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

