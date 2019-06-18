Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

June 18, 2019 3:15 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 16, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Dragged Across Concrete

3. Five Feet Apart

4. The Upside

5. The Mustang

6. Aquaman (2018)

7. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

8. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

9. Fighting With My Family

10. Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Dragged Across Concrete

2. Hotel Mumbai

3. The Hummingbird Project

4. Napoleon Dynamite

5. Plus One

6. High Life

7. The Way

8. Framing John DeLorean

9. The Russian Five

10. Gloria Bell

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

