Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

June 25, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 23, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Us (2019)

Advertisement

3. Robin Hood (2018)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. Wonder Park

6. The Upside

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

8. Five Feet Apart

9. Cinderella (1950)

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

10. The Mustang

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Mumbai

2. The Beach Bum

3. Dragged Across Concrete

4. Rust Creek

5. Plus One

6. Napoleon Dynamite

7. The Hummingbird Project

8. Bone Tomahawk

9. Hampstead

10. Drunk Parents

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.